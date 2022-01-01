PITTSTON –– Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish will host its 65th Annual Novena to Saint Jude, patron saint of hopeless cases and things despaired of, at Saint Mary, Help of Christians Church, 535 North Main St., Pittston, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, and concluding on the Feast of Saint Jude, Friday, Oct. 28.

Mass, homily, Novena prayers and veneration of the relic of Saint Jude will be held Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. Saturday devotions are offered at noon and 4 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Recitation of the Rosary and Confessions precede all Novena devotions, except on Sunday.

Scheduled Novena homilists are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 19, noon and 7 p.m., Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell, Sacramental Minister for Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish

Thursday, Oct. 20, noon and 7 p.m., Father Thomas Petro

Friday, Oct. 21, noon and 7 p.m., Father Joseph Verespy

Saturday, Oct. 22, noon and 4 p.m., Father Seth Wasnock

Sunday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Father Phillip Sladicka

Monday, Oct. 24, noon, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, and 7 p.m., Father McDonnell

Tuesday, Oct. 25, noon, Father James Alco, and 7 p.m., Father McDonnell

Wednesday, Oct. 26, noon and 7 p.m., Father Gerald Shantillo, V.G.

Thursday, Oct. 27, noon and 7 p.m., Monsignor Dale Rupert

On the Feast of Saint Jude, Friday, Oct. 28, Father Richard Polmounter will celebrate the noon liturgy, and Father Paul McDonnell will celebrate the Novena’s closing Mass at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the parish office at (570) 654-0263.