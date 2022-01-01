SCRANTON — Catholics throughout the Diocese of Scranton will unite with faith communities around the nation on Saturday, Oct. 15, to lend their prayerful pleas to the chorus of intercessions of supplication and reparation as part of this year’s “America Needs Fatima” Rosary Crusade.

Each year since 1985, when the “America Needs Fatima” campaign was founded, faithful gather at noontime on a Saturday in October to send their Rosary prayers and petitions heavenward, seeking the Blessed Mother’s intercession on behalf of the United States.

The unified, simultaneous prayer effort coincides with October’s designation by the Catholic Church as the Month of the Holy Rosary — with the Memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary celebrated on Oct. 7 — and Respect Life Month.

Prayerful recitation of the Rosary as a visible sign of the power of prayer in public arenas pays homage to the Blessed Mother’s final apparition to the shepherd children of Fatima in Portugal on Oct. 13, 1917, culminating her messages of the need to offer the Holy Rosary as an essential tool for world peace and spiritual conversion.

The “America Needs Fatima” Rosary rallies include reparatory prayers for the country, particularly regarding the evil of abortion and offenses against the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Joining tens of thousands of similar “public square” prayer gatherings across America, the following outdoor Rosary events will be held during the coming days in the Scranton Diocese:

Harveys Lake (Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.) — Our Lady of Victory Church. All will receive a blessed rose during this final Fatima devotion of the year.

Mountain Top (Saturday, noon) — Weis Parking Lot, 237 South Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top. For information, call Marie (570) 574-0849.

Scranton (Sunday, 1 p.m.) — Prayer Garden on the grounds of Saint Lucy Church, West Scranton.

Laflin (Sunday, 6 p.m.) — Grotto of the Blessed Mother on the grounds of the Oblates of Saint Joseph Chapel, Route 315, Laflin., followed by the celebration of Mass in the Oblates Chapel.

Wilkes-Barre (Sunday, 7 p.m.) — Our Lady of Fatima Blessed Grotto, North Street, Wilkes-Barre (near King’s College). Area parking available.

Honesdale (Saturday, Oct. 22, noon) — Honesdale Central Park at Church and 9th streets. Sponsored by Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale.

Towanda (Saturday, Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m. before the 4 p.m. Mass) – Rosary procession and dinner. Rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. before that 4 p.m. Mass at Saints Peter & Paul Parish.