ASHLEY — In response to the United States Catholic Bishops’ call for a National Eucharistic Revival, Saint Leo Parish will host a “Eucharistic Miracle Exhibition” in its parish hall, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Presented to bolster the U.S. bishops’ effort to enkindle belief and a living relationship with Jesus — truly present in the Blessed Sacrament — the exhibit will feature some of the principal Eucharistic miracles authenticated throughout the ages around the world that have been recognized by the Catholic Church.

The event is open to the public free of charge.