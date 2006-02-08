JERMYN – With prayers and cherished memories, parishioners gathered on June 7, 2026, for a Closing Mass of Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Jermyn, bringing to a close more than 130 years of worship at the church in Lackawanna County’s Upper Valley.

Father Ryan P. Glenn, Pastor of Christ the King Parish, served as the principal celebrant and homilist for the Solemn Mass of Relegation, held on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. Concelebrating priests included Assistant Pastor, Father Michael Amo Gyau, and several priests of the Diocese of Scranton.

Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 7622 provided an honor guard.

The Mass marked the final celebration of the Eucharist in the church before its permanent closure as part of the Diocese of Scranton’s Vision 2030 Pastoral Planning Process.

“Unfortunately, because of a declining population, a limited number of priest personnel, and some major repairs coming down the pike, we determined with our pastoral council and our finance council that the church needed to be relegated, needed to be closed,” Father Glenn said. “To honor the legacy of the church and its parishioners, and the wonderful ministries here, we celebrated this final Mass.”

While the day was marked by sadness, it was also an opportunity to celebrate the church’s rich history and enduring impact on generations of Catholics.

The roots of the Catholic faith in Jermyn date back to 1875, when the first Mass was celebrated in Rymer’s Hall for a growing population of Irish immigrants, many of whom worked in local coal mines.

In 1879, a plot of land was purchased on Washington Street in Jermyn for a church and for ten years, priests from Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in Archbald would ride into the community on horseback to celebrate Mass.

Sacred Heart of Mary Parish was formally established in 1889, and the cornerstone for the present church on Madison Avenue was laid in 1892. The first Mass at the site was celebrated in 1893. Plans to proceed with the construction of the upper church were delayed for several years due to significant coal mine strikes and labor disputes.

In 1908, Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Jermyn was formally dedicated and it became a spiritual and community center for families.

“As you come off the Casey Highway, the steeple of the church is one of the first things you see in the skyline,” Father Glenn noted. “The community has gathered here for social events, for fundraisers, for prayer and for the sacraments.”

For parishioners, the church’s significance extended far beyond its bricks and stained-glass windows.

“My family has been there for four generations,” parishioner Elizabeth Pittsman said. “I grew up going to this church – baptized, confirmed, Communion, everything happened in this church for me.”

Olivia Cunningham, who served at the Closing Mass as an altar server, reflected on the church’s importance in her own life.

“My mom and dad received all their sacraments there. I received all my sacraments there. My parents got married in the church,” she said. “I just think the family aspect of it holds a special place in my heart.”

Even in their sadness and grief, many took comfort in some of the Scripture verses contained in the worship aid for the closing Mass, trusting that Jesus Christ will transform their broken hearts by his grace and mercy.

Those verses included: “Behold, I make all things new” (Revelation 21:5) and “one Faith, one Lord, one Baptism” (Ephesians 4:5-6).

At the conclusion of the liturgy, the closing ritual included special prayers over the ministers of the church, the baptismal font, the statue of Mary and Saints, Stations of the Cross, stained glass windows, crucifix, ambo, and the altar.

Parishioners were also invited to process forward and reverence the altar one final time before leaving the church. Many paused to kiss the altar or offer a prayer of thanksgiving.

“It was a very emotional moment because the finality is very much present,” Father Glenn said. “Our human reaction is to mourn and grieve what has been, but as people of faith, our response is to move forward with hope.”

After all parishioners exited, three individuals representing different generations and ministries of the church ceremonially closed and locked the doors.

At the time of its closing, Sacred Heart of Mary Church was a secondary worship site of Christ the King Parish. Even with its doors now closed, Father Glenn emphasized that the mission of Christ the King Parish continues.

“So many people from Mayfield, Jermyn, Archbald and Eynon continue to rally, continue to do the good work of the Gospel, whether it is prayer, gathering for the sacraments, our community outreach to the hungry and those who are in need, catechizing and educating our children, there is so much that continues to happen at Christ the King Parish. The legacy of Sacred Heart of Mary (Church) continues, and we move forward as a united parish of Christ the King,” he said.