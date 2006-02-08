SCRANTON – More than 400 women from parishes across the Diocese of Scranton and beyond gathered at Marywood University on June 6 for the 2026 Catholic Women’s Conference.

The day of prayer, fellowship and inspiration centered on the theme, “Courageous Faith.”

The annual event featured Mass with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, keynote speakers, opportunities for Reconciliation and Eucharistic Adoration, the Rosary, music and more.

In his homily at the opening Mass, Bishop Bambera reflected on the Gospel account of the widow who placed two small coins into the temple treasury, explaining that her gift was significant not because of its value, but because of her complete trust in God.

“The widow in today’s Gospel is praised by Jesus not because of what she gave but because of who she was – a woman of faith who relied upon her God and trusted that he would walk with her in her life’s journey,” the Bishop said.

Drawing from the conference theme, the Bishop reminded participants that courageous faith is not merely belief but action.

“It’s a faith that lives boldly, stepping forward despite opposition, and refusing to compromise on the truth,” he said.

Throughout the day, speakers also challenged attendees to deepen their trust in God and live their faith more intentionally.

Father Dan Reehil, pastor of Saint Catherine of Siena Parish in Nashville, Tenn., encouraged women to remain rooted in gratitude regardless of life’s circumstances.

“God wants us to have faith that no matter what happens in our life, we turn to him and we thank him,” Father Reehil said. “At every Mass, in the preface, we say it every single day, ‘We give thanks to you, O Heavenly Father, always and everywhere.’”

Musician, speaker, and evangelist Francesca LaRosa reflected on the challenge of surrendering one’s plans to God, especially during difficult moments.

“Maybe God is asking you to trust him with your family, with your marriage, with your faith, with your children, with your health, with your future, with a dream that you had buried,” LaRosa said. “Courageous faith means, ‘Jesus, I trust in you,’ no matter what.”

For many participants, the conference provided an opportunity to be renewed in faith while connecting with other Catholic women.

It’s very important, as a woman, to be with a lot of people, and prayer is so powerful with groups of people,” Mary Kay Noto, a parishioner of the linked parishes of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Saints Anthony & Rocco in Dunmore, said. “To express your faith, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Robyn Patrick of Saint Carlo Acutis Parish in Olyphant described the conference atmosphere as “uplifting and energizing.”

“You walk into this room, and you feel welcomed,” Patrick said. “You know that your purpose is to be here and to learn and to bring something back and hopefully share it with the people that you meet in your everyday life.”

Maria Dalrymple of Saint Ann Basilica Parish in Scranton said the conference served as an important reminder that Christians are not meant to walk alone in faith.

“We’re meant to be in community with one another,” Dalrymple said. “It is an incredible opportunity when we get to come together, pray together, and remind ourselves that not only is God walking with us, but the Body of Christ – the Church – all these women – we’re all in this together.”

For Bridget Conway of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville, the conference offered encouragement through the witness of others who have faced challenges with faith and perseverance.

“I was encouraged and invited to come here by my mom and I’m so glad that I accepted that invitation,” Conway said. “It has really been a wonderful experience … I hope to someday in the future, share this day with my daughter.”

As this year’s conference ended, the women were encouraged to mark their calendars for the 2027 Catholic Women’s Conference – which will be held on June 11 & 12, 2027.