SCRANTON – Through the continued partnership of Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton and the Friends of the Poor and Catherine McAuley Center, roughly 5,000 children in the greater Scranton area will wake up with presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

On Tuesday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 17, the organizations hosted their annual ‘Gifts for Kids’ distribution at The University of Scranton.

Pre-registered families were invited to shop for toys for their children at the event – which takes hundreds of volunteers to put together each year. The gifts are all donated by parishes, schools, individiuals and businesses throughout the community.