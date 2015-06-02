



The Diocesan Office for Parish Life is looking to bring Retrouvaille back to the Diocese of Scranton in 2020!

Retrouvaille is a peer ministry of volunteer couples that can help you learn the tools of healthy communication, build intimacy and heal, just as they have done in their own marriages. Retrouvaille is Christian-based, and Catholic in origin, but welcomes couples of all faiths as well as non-religious couples. If your marriage is in distress, even if you are currently separated or divorced, Retrouvaille can help get your relationship back on track.

A Retrouvaille Weekend has been scheduled for May 29-31, to be held at St. Gabriel’s Retreat Center in Clarks Summit. If you, or any other Retrouvaille couple you know would like to assist with the nuts and bolts of restarting the ministry, help is needed!

To learn more about attending the weekend in May, or to learn more about helping to bring this weekend to life, please contact: Phil & Sue Milazzo, philmilazzo@outlook.com, (631) 338-5413 or Jen Housel, jhousel@dioceseofscranton.org, (570) 207-2213 x1104.