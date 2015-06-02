Community Bank N.A. recently made a contribution to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation in support of need-based tuition assistance for students attending a Diocesan Catholic school. This donation is part of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Shown, from left, Barbara Maculloch, PA President of Community Bank N.A.; Jason Morrison, Diocesan Secretary of Catholic Education/Chief Executive Officer; Kristen Donohue, Superintendent of Schools; and Richard Kazmerick, VP Commercial Banking Team LeaderCommunity Bank presented the Diocesan Scholarship Foundation with a $50,000 gift through the EITC program and a $15,000 gift through the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) program. Since the tax credit program began, Community Bank (the former First Liberty Bank & Trust) has donated more than $1 million to Catholic education in the Diocese of Scranton.

“This generous contribution directly impacts students and families in our region by ensuring an excellent education rooted in faith and values remains accessible. We are grateful to Community Bank for their ongoing support,” Jason Morrison, Diocesan Secretary of Catholic Education/Chief Executive Officer, said.