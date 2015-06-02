Celebrate World Marriage Day (Sunday, February 9) and National Marriage Week (February 7 – 14) in your Parish!

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishop’s ask that we use these opportunities, “…to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family. Our theme for 2020 is ‘Stories from the Domestic Church.’” Many resources, including those for liturgical recognition of these events, can be found at the USCCB website: http://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/marriage-and-family/national-marriage-week.cfm

Please consider the ways in which your parish can recognize, support, and celebrate the vocation and sacrament of marriage. Begin planning your parish’s 2020 celebration of these occasions today! To learn more, contact Jen Housel, jhousel@dioceseofscranton.org, 570-207-2213 x1104