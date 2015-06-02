SCRANTON – A new community garden, built on Catholic Social Services property in the 600-block of Wyoming Avenue, is not only adding beauty to the neighborhood, but it will also provide food to those in need.

On June 4, 2024, as part of Scranton City Pride, Catholic Social Services joined forces with United Neighborhood Centers and Scranton Tomorrow to install Pine Brook’s first community garden outside of Saint James Manor.

“United Neighborhood Centers offered assistance, including soil, tools, help with planting, and they even have the master gardeners coming out to do a skills class with us,” Shannon Caufield, Director of Residential Programs with Catholic Social Services, said.

With help from students at the Career Technology Center of L a c k a w a n n a County – in addition to some grant funding – several new garden beds were built and set up adjacent to the building’s parking lot.

“W e received some funding that permitted us to get some garden beds. We worked with the CTC, where they were able to build the garden beds for us as part of their senior project, and we just paid for the cost of the lumber and they came and installed them,” Caufield explained.

Residents, staff and even community members got their hands dirty – spreading out soil and putting the first plants in place.

Prior to the garden beds being installed, residents of Saint James Manor had been planting vegetables right in a dirt patch that existed.

Saint James Manor houses critical social service programs that support Scranton’s disenfranchised populations – including Saint Anthony’s Haven Emergency Shelter for those experiencing homelessness, a Mental Health Counseling Program which

provides transitional housing for individuals who are experiencing homelessness as a result of mental health issues, and the Citizens’ Re-Entry Program for the formerly incarcerated.

“They really did take ownership of it. They took care of it. It gave them something to do, some pride as well,” Caufield added. “When this opportunity came up to expand, we obviously said yes, immediately. The residents love it. Because many of them are experiencing homelessness, they need something to give them ownership and pride and this offers them that opportunity.”

In addition to regular garden beds, the CTC students also created several raised garden beds for anyone who might be in a wheelchair or have trouble bending down. When not growing vegetables, Catholic Social Services officials might add flowers to keep the area looking nice.

“We’re very excited … We’re looking forward to providing some fresh produce to our residents who can’t afford it as well as the local community,” Caufield said.