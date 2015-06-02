HONESDALE – The Honesdale Knights of Columbus generously donated towards new flooring for the Saint John the Evangelist Parish Catholic Family Community Center.

Many events are held in this location including the Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast, Honesdale Head Start, Saint Dominic’s Academy, Saint John the Evangelist’s Faith Formation Program, and the local boy scouts also will benefit from having this new flooring installed.

Members of the Honesdale Knights of Columbus Chapter recently participated in a check presentation to Father William Langan. Pictured, from left, are: David Swendsen, Louis Johannes, Joe Poltanis, Matt Smith, Don Vivacqua, Jennifer Suhosky, and Mike Jones.