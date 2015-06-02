This month is a good time to consider making your will or reviewing your will to see if any changes need to be made. Here are three reasons to motivate you to write your will this August.

It’s an important legal document that everyone should have.

All adults should have a will — it’s an essential document that states how you wish to distribute your property and protect your loved ones.

It provides peace of mind to you and your family.

Creating a will prevents family conflict, eliminates confusion, and ensures your assets go to the people you most want to have them. It also gives your family guidance and reassurance that they can fulfill your wishes. With a will, you can plan ahead for those who are in your care — for example, you can name a legal guardian for your minor children and choose who should care for your pets.

It lets you create a legacy that lasts beyond your lifetime.

A will provides a wonderful opportunity to provide a legacy of kindness and goodwill after your lifetime. Leaving a gift for a charitable organization in your estate plans ensures that you can make a positive impact on causes close to your heart for years to come.

Already made your will?

If you already have a will, it’s important to keep it updated. Estate attorneys recommend reviewing your will every three to five years or whenever you have a big life event (like getting married, moving or having a grandchild).

Do you need help making your will?

The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton has materials to assist you with making your will. For more information, contact Jame Bebla, executive director, at 570-207-2212 or jbebla@catholicfoundationscranton.org