PITTSTON — Piously accenting the National Eucharistic Revival currently underway in Catholic churches throughout the United States, the Pittston parish communities of Saint John the Evangelist and Saint Joseph Marello will unveil a new Adoration Chapel during the weekend celebration of the Solemnity of Christ the King, Nov. 25-26.

Open house events for the chapel of exposition and adoration of the Eucharistic Lord, located in the Monsignor Bendik Pastoral Center at 37 William St., Pittston, will be held following Masses celebrated that weekend at the neighboring parishes.

Father Joseph Elston, pastor of both Saint John the Evangelist and Saint Joseph Marello parishes, announces the Most Blessed Sacrament will be transferred for the first time into the Adoration Chapel in a ceremony following the 11:30 Sunday Mass at Saint John Church.

Parish faithful, adorers and visitors walking through the doors of the new shrine of the Holy Eucharist for the first time will, fittingly, receive a grace-filled welcome by experiencing “Carlo’s Exhibition” — an impressive collection displaying the accounts of nearly 160 Eucharistic miracles that have occurred over the centuries and granted official approval by the Catholic Church.

The exhibit is named for Blessed Carlo Acutis, an English-born Italian Catholic youth who died from leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15.

Prior to his death, young Carlo received attention throughout the religious world for documenting Eucharistic miracles and the approved Marian apparitions, from numerous countries, and cataloguing them onto a website.

His devotion to the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist became the central theme of the young man’s brief life. Carlo was beatified by the Catholic Church on Oct. 10, 2020 — two days before the 14th anniversary of his death — in the Basilica of Saint Francis in Assisi, Italy, where he is interred in the Church of Saint Mary Major.