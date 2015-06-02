INDIANAPOLIS – Please join us in praying for the 94 pilgrims from the Diocese of Scranton that are leaving today for Indianapolis for the 2023 National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC).

The event is a unique three-day experience of prayer, community, evangelization, catechesis, service, and empowerment for Catholic teenagers (of high school age) and their adult chaperones.

The theme for NCYC 2023 is “Fully Alive,” focusing on the following Scripture passages, “God created mankind in His image; in the image of God, he created them” (Genesis 1:23-27) and “I came so that they might have life and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).

Parishes that have students attending NCYC this year are: Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Hanover Township; Our Lady Queen of Peace, Brodheadsville; Saint Catherine of Siena, Moscow; Saint Eulalia, Roaring Brook Township; Saint Ignatius Loyola, Kingston; Saint Joseph Marello, Pittston; Saint Jude, Mountain Top; Saint Luke, Stroudsburg; and Saint Matthew, East Stroudsburg.