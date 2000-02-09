Bishop Joseph C. Bambera served as principal celebrant for an 80th anniversary Mass of Saint Patrick Parish in Milford. (Photos/Dan Piazza)

MILFORD – Eighty years of faith and service to the community, along with 20 years in its beautiful church building, gave parishioners of Saint Patrick Parish in Milford plenty of reasons to celebrate on Nov. 8, 2026.

The parish marked both milestones with a special anniversary Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, followed by a luncheon that brought together generations of parishioners to reflect on the parish’s history and look toward its future.

While the 20th anniversary celebrated the dedication of the physical church building, parishioners and parish leaders emphasized that the true strength of Saint Patrick Parish has always been found in its people.

“The people who established Saint Patrick Parish 80 years ago would be very happy to see all the young families that we have today,” Deacon Tom Spataro said.

Describing the parish’s growth over the decades, Deacon Spataro compared its beginnings to the planting of a small mustard seed in Pike County.

“This little mustard seed that they planted in the small-town USA of Milford has grown into this large bush where the whole community takes refuge and they find peace and love in this church and in following Jesus,” he said.

Pike County Commissioner Matthew M. Osterberg has been a parishioner of Saint Patrick Parish since 1984, when he and his wife were married.

Having raised his children in the parish, he said both anniversaries are an opportunity to recognize the generations of people who have helped build the community.

“Today is a day of celebration. It is a day where all the people of the parish can come together,” Osterberg said. “We can all remember what this day is to us moving into the future and celebrating the lives who were here before us to make this day so special.”

For Munya Rwakonda, who joined the parish after moving from Florida in 1997, Saint Patrick Parish has become a family away from family.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Rwakonda recalled how warmly the community welcomed her and her family.

“We were so welcomed. Everyone was family,” she said, adding that the parish has helped her feel connected and supported throughout the years.

That sense of belonging has continued across generations. Parishioner Guilianna DeMaio, who was baptized at Saint Patrick Parish and grew up in the community, said the anniversary reinforces an important lesson about the meaning of Church.

“A church is not just a building, it’s more about the people that you celebrate Jesus with,” she said.

Laurie Barcia, a lifelong parishioner who now helps lead the parish youth group and children’s liturgy, expressed a simple hope for the future: that today’s young people will remain connected to Saint Patrick Parish well into the future and return with families of their own.

“I’m just very happy to be a lifetime member of Saint Patrick’s,” Barcia said.