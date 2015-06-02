SCRANTON – After nearly two years of consultative work and thoughtful listening, the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System has released its Strategic Growth Plan entitled “Our Faith. Our Students. Our Future.”



On Jan. 8, 2025, all Catholic school families received a copy of the plan, which Diocesan leadership hopes will help to “strengthen and enrich the educational experience” of all Catholic school students.

The Strategic Growth Plan is broken down into seven key areas: Catholic Mission & Identity; Academic Excellence; Governance & Leadership; Enrollment Management; Development; Infrastructure; and Financial Stability. Each section contains high-level goals as well as action steps that can be taken to meet those goals.

“Our Catholic School System has much to celebrate, with enrollment this year reaching its highest level in seven years, which is a testament to the dedication of our educators, administrators, staff, and supportive community,” the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, and Kristen Donohue, Diocesan Secretary of Catholic Education/Superintendent, wrote in a joint letter to families. “With a clear vision and collective commitment, we know that we can build on our successes and strategically navigate the path forward to ensure our Catholic School System continues to thrive and serve future generations.”

The Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System launched its Strategic Growth Planning Process on March 31, 2023. Over the last 21 months, a comprehensive study of community and parish demographics, school finances, enrollment history and patterns, and facility assessments all took place.

Nearly 1,500 Catholic school parents, teachers, priests and even parish religious education families took part in surveys to share their thoughts on the strength and areas for growth within Catholic schools.

“We are filled with hope for what lies ahead,” Bishop Bambera and Donohue noted.

Some of the high-level goals included in the plan include increasing collaboration between Catholic schools and parishes to form disciples of Christ, establishing a Diocesan school board to support the mission and vision of the Bishop and the Catholic Schools Office, and developing a balanced operating budget to ensure long-term viability.

The Strategic Growth Plan now moves into the implementation phase. An Implementation Leadership Team will be established to provide oversight and direction to ensure that progress is made on the goals and action steps contained in the plan.

To read the “Our Faith. Our Students. Our Future.” Strategic Plan, visit dioceseofscranton.org.