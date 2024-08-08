SCRANTON – September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and to offer healing and to increase awareness about the Church’s mercy and care for those who have died by suicide, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate a Mass for Suicide Healing and Remembrance Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Mass will serve to remember loved ones lost to suicide, and to promote healing for those who grieve their passing.

During the Mass, those attending will be invited to bring forward a flower in remembrance of those lost to suicide. If you, your family, or someone you know has been affected by suicide, please share this information and encourage them to participate.

All are welcome to attend the Mass.

The Mass will also be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website (dioceseofscranton.org), YouTube channel, and links to the Mass provided on all Diocesan social media platforms.

For more information on the upcoming Mass for Suicide Healing and Remembrance, please contact the Diocesan Office for Parish Life at (570) 207-2213.