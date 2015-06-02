LAFLIN — The Congregation of the Oblates of Saint Joseph, located at 1880 Route 315, Laflin, will host their annual Triduum and Labor Day Mass celebrations honoring Saint Joseph the Worker.

A three-day preparation of Masses over the Labor Day Weekend will be offered on Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, with liturgies celebrated daily at noon in the Oblates seminary chapel.

Devotions to Saint Joseph, with special intentions for all workers and the unemployed, will follow each Mass. A blessing with the first-class relic of Saint Joseph Marello, founder of the Oblate religious order, will conclude the devotions.

A special morning Mass will be celebrated on Labor Day, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m., honoring the Patron Saint of Workers. Following the Mass, bread will be blessed and distributed to all the faithful as a symbol of the “fruit of our labor.”

Serving as celebrant and homilist for this year’s Labor Day Mass will be Oblate Father Paul A. McDonnell, rector of the OSJ religious community and pastor of Divine Mercy Parish in Scranton.

The Triduum and Labor Day liturgical celebrations will be broadcast live on JMJ Catholic Radio 104.5 FM. For more information, contact the Oblates main office at (570) 654-7542 or email: osjseminary@comcast.net.