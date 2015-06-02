SCRANTON – The annual Mass in Italian will be celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., in the Cathedral of Saint Peter. All are welcome to attend.

The liturgy is celebrated in conjunction with La Festa Italiana, which occurs over the Labor Day weekend, Friday through Monday, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2, on Courthouse Square, one block away.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will preside and be the homilist.

Father David P. Cappelloni, V.F., La Festa Chaplain and pastor of Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore, will be the principal celebrant.

Concelebrants will include Monsignor Constantine V. Siconolfi, La Festa Chaplain Emeritus, and priests from the Diocese of Scranton. Deacons from the Diocese will also participate.

The Mass will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 10:30 a.m. In addition to airing live on CTV, the Mass will also be available on the Diocese of Scranton website (dioceseofscranton.org) and links will be provided on all social media platforms. The Mass will also be available to watch anytime on demand after the live broadcast concludes.

This year’s Italian Mass is being offered in memory of all those members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since the last Mass was celebrated, including Rose Blasi, Ken Brader, Anna Brunetti, Mayor James P. Connors, Tom “Chick” DiPietro, Bill DelPrete, Joe Hoban, James Mack, Sr., John Moffitt, Mariann Moran, Charles Morell, Angelo Rose, Billy Saar, Sheriff John Szymanski and Bill Weber.

Music ministry for the Italian Mass will be provided by the choirs of Saints Anthony and Rocco and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parishes, accompanied by a brass quartet, all directed by Joseph Moffitt. Dominick DeNaples, mandolin; Patrick Loungo, Nicholas Luongo, Eugene Mentz, organist, and Monica Spishock, timpani, will also accompany.

Ashley Yando-DeFlice is the cantor. The featured soloist will be T.J. Capobianco from the New York City Metropolitan Opera.

The lectors are Atty. Frank T. Blasi and Anthony Bengivenga, President of UNICO National.

The Prayer of the Faithful will be led by Diane Alberigi, Karen Clifford and Joe Guido.

The offertory gifts will be presented by Alex and Annette Blasi-Strubeck, Robert W. Pettinato, the Honorable Robert Mazzoni and the Honorable Leonard Zito (Ret.).

James Baress, Patrick Caramanno, Joshua Cillo, Jonathan Eboli, Stephen Eboli, Richard Garofalo and Joseph Wentline are the ushers. Guy Valvano is honorary usher.

At the conclusion of Mass, members of The Italian Colony of Saint Lucy will process out with the statue of Saint Lucy onto the festival grounds to the Heritage Piazza on Spruce Street.