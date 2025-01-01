SCRANTON – Despite a snowstorm into the early morning hours, the Diocese of Scranton still celebrated its annual Mass for Persons with Disabilities on Feb. 9 at the Cathedral of Saint Peter.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant and homilist for the Mass, which is held in advance of National Disability Awareness Month in March.

“My brothers and sisters with disabilities, more than you realize, your unwavering trust in God and your example of acceptance, forgiveness, gratitude and selfless love provide us all with priceless lessons for how best to live as disciples of Jesus,” Bishop Bambera said during his homily. “Simply put, you teach us that like Isaiah, Paul and Peter, we are all a part of God’s plan. Each of us is treasured by God, for being just the way we are. And each of us is more than well equipped to give witness to God’s merciful presence among us and to bring hope and peace to our corner of God’s world.”

In a beautiful display of inclusivity, many individuals with special needs participated in the Mass, serving as greeters, lectors, altar servers and gift bearers.

The Mass for Persons with Disabilities has become a beloved tradition in the Diocese of Scranton, emphasizing that all people – including those with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities – are deeply loved by God and called to contribute to building His Kingdom.

During this Jubilee Year, the Bishop also shared the words of Pope Francis, which he said could be especially directed to people affected by illness or disability.

“Everyone knows what it is to hope. In the heart of each person, hope dwells as the desire and expectation of good things to come, despite our not knowing what the future may bring… Even so, often we find people who are discouraged and pessimistic about the future, as if nothing could possibly bring them happiness … But God’s word helps us find reasons for that hope,” Bishop Bambera quoted.

Partners in the annual Mass for Persons with Disabilities include Saint Joseph’s Center in Scranton and the Order of the Alhambra.

As 2025 celebration came to an end, those in attendance were reminded we must celebrate the dignity of those with disabilities but also call on the wider community to recognize the immense value of every person, as we all work together to build up God’s Kingdom on earth.