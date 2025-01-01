SCRANTON – The Cathedral of Saint Peter hosted an Ecumenical Celebration of God’s Word on Jan. 22, 2025, as part of the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

This year’s service was particularly significant, as it centered around the powerful theme: “Do You Believe?”, a question that invites all Christians to reflect on the shared foundations of faith and the call to unity in Christ.

“As we come together, we give thanks for what we share in common – a common Creed – a common profession of faith in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior,” the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, said.

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, celebrated worldwide from Jan. 18-25, serves as a time for Christians from various denominations to come together in prayer and dialogue, acknowledging the bonds that unite them in Christ and the work still needed to heal divisions.

“May what we do during this noon-time hour, be a sign to our world in some small way, of our desire to fulfill the great prayer of the Lord Jesus, that we would all be one,” Bishop Bambera added.

Bishop Bambera served as leader of prayer for the Ecumenical Prayer Service. As chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Ecumenism and Interreligious Affairs, Bishop Bambera has long been a leader in promoting dialogue and cooperation among Christian denominations.

The service, which included prayers, hymns, and scripture readings, was attended by more than 100 Christians from several denominations, all coming together to pray for greater understanding and collaboration.

Rev. Scott Sterowski, Diocesan Coordinator for Ecumenism and Interfaith Relations, delivered the sermon at the prayer service.

He began by acknowledging this year, 2025, holds additional significance as it marks the 1700th anniversary of the historic Council of Nicaea, a pivotal event in the early Church that helped shape the foundation of Christian doctrine and unity.

Convened in 325 AD by Emperor Constantine, the Council sought to address theological disputes, particularly the nature of Christ’s divinity, and resulted in the Nicene Creed, a central declaration of Christian faith still recited in many Christian liturgies today.

The anniversary of the Council of Nicaea underscores the important work of ecumenism and the shared commitment of preserving the core truths of the Christian faith in a divided world.

“We celebrate this day of unity, of togetherness, as members of the Body of Christ, asking the question, ‘what is faith?’ Faith, of course, is a gift of the Spirit, poured forth into our hearts, a theological virtue. Before we can come to believe, we must receive this gift from God,” Father Sterowski stated.

Noting that “full unity” has not yet been achieved, Father Sterowski said it will happen “in God’s time.”

“That is the deepest desire of the heart of Christ, for His Body, the Church, that we dwell together as His people, as one,” he added.