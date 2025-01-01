SCRANTON – On Feb. 11, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, celebrated a special Mass in honor of the World Day of the Sick, an annual observance in the Catholic Church dedicated to offering prayers and support for those suffering from illness.

Held at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, the Mass brought together parishioners and individuals seeking comfort in their time of need, all united in faith and hope.

The World Day of the Sick, established by Pope John Paul II in 1992, invites Catholics worldwide to pray for the sick and reflect on the role of suffering in the life of faith. The day also calls attention to the importance of healthcare workers who extend care and compassion to those who are ill.

In his message to the world’s sick, Pope Francis said “hope amid suffering” leads to God.

While the Holy Year 2025 refrain, “Hope does not disappoint,” can be difficult for those suffering from illness to embrace, the Holy Father said Christians are called to recognize God’s closeness even in moments of weakness or despair.

Sickness “becomes an occasion for a transformative encounter” when one is open to God, he wrote in his message for the 33rd World Day of the Sick.

“Suffering always brings with it a mysterious promise of salvation, for it makes us experience the closeness and reality of God’s consoling presence,” the pope wrote in his message.