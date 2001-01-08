NEWPORT TWP. – The pews of Saint Adalbert Church in Glen Lyon were filled one final time on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, as approximately 350 faithful gathered at 2 p.m. for a Closing Mass for the affectionately-known “Church on the Hill.”

The Mass was celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, with Father James E. McGahagan, a native son of the community and longtime priest of the Diocese of Scranton, serving as homilist.

Throughout the liturgy, the voices of the Holy Spirit Parish choir echoed through the ornate interior built by hard-working Polish immigrants who sacrificed to establish a spiritual home for their community.

While the occasion was marked by sadness, the tone of the celebration consistently pointed toward gratitude, faith, and hope – themes echoed throughout the homily and remarks from Bishop Bambera.

“It is a bittersweet day – no doubt,” Bishop Bambera said following Communion. “But thank you for filling this church as it should be, to give honor and praise to God and thanksgiving for the blessing that this sacred space has been to so many of you.”

Saint Adalbert Church, founded 137 years ago when Glen Lyon was known as Morgantown, flourished for decades as a center of faith and community life.

Over time, however, demographic shifts, declining Mass attendance, rising costs, and mounting maintenance needs brought significant challenges. In recent years, average weekend Mass attendance at Saint Adalbert had declined to approximately 50 to 55 people, while an independent facilities assessment identified hundreds of thousands of dollars in necessary repairs that would be needed over the next decade.

After several years of discussion and prayer through the Diocese of Scranton’s Vision 2030 Pastoral Planning Process, the decision was made to close Saint Adalbert Church and suppress Holy Spirit Parish, which had been formed in 2010 and included Saint Adalbert, Saint Mary Church in Mocanaqua, and Saint Martha Church in Fairmount Springs.

Under reconfiguration, Saint Mary Church has now become a secondary worship site of Saint Faustina Kowalska Parish in Nanticoke, while Saint Martha Church has become a secondary worship site of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Hunlock Creek.

Acknowledging the pain of the moment, Bishop Bambera reminded the faithful that the Church’s identity is rooted not in buildings, but in its people.

“This is a difficult day. Make no mistake about it,” he said. “We have to say goodbye to a cherished part of so many of our lives. It is not a day that any parishioner, any priest, or any bishop would ever relish – but we take hope in our faith.”

Bishop Bambera spoke personally of change and sacrifice, recalling his own experiencing presiding at a closing Mass of a church several years ago where his great-grandparents were founding members.

“Change is never easy,” he said, “and the loss of a treasured house of worship is particularly painful for all who have experienced the consolation of our faith within the walls of this church.”

Yet, he noted, change has always been a part of the Church’s story.

“If my great-grandparents – and yours – were unwilling to change in response to the circumstances of their lives in Poland over a century ago, they would have never ventured to this land,” he said. “They taught us that despite the heartaches and losses they endured, life goes on. For them, the most important legacy to pass from one generation to the next is the faith that sustains us.”

Father McGahagan, who began his homily speaking Polish, powerfully recalled the sacrifices of Saint Adalbert’s founders – many of them poorly paid coal miners – who built a magnificent church with little more than faith and determination.

“As we look around at the beauty of this church, we find it amazing to see what they were able to do when they had so little for themselves,” he said. “What a tribute to their faith, their generosity, and their desire to celebrate that faith.”

He reflected on memories tied to the parish – baptisms, weddings, funerals, Stations of the Cross, and crowded holy days – memories shared by nearly everyone gathered.

“All of you here have similar, emotionally charged memories,” Father McGahagan said. “Today, we have gathered in sadness with the realization that those days have passed.”

Still, he urged parishioners not to grieve without hope.

“At this moment, we must remember the words of Saint Paul when he wrote that he would not have us grieve like those who have no hope,” he said. “Because of our faith in Jesus, risen from the dead, we face this loss as we face the loss of loved ones, grieving – but not without hope. Brought low – but not crushed – drawing from Christ Jesus himself the strength to go on and remain strong and faithful.”

Throughout the Mass, the message was clear: the Church lives on in the people who carry its faith forward.

“This church has been a spiritual beacon in our lives,” parishioner Heidi Jarecki said. “As time went on, our population diminished and so that led us to today. It’s very emotional for a lot of us. We are very humble and grateful that our church has been here all these years.”

“It was a tough decision to make but it was one that had to be made and now we have to move on,” parishioner Joseph Hillan added. “On Christmas Eve we had a nice crowd of 175 people. If we had those 175 people every week, we wouldn’t be in this situation that we are today.”

At the end of the Mass, all parishioners were invited to reverence the altar one final time and then leave the church. At 3:52 p.m., the doors were locked one final time, and the Blessed Sacrament was given a police escort to Saint Faustina Parish.

“May our memories today be filled with gratitude and hope,” Bishop Bambera said. “Gratitude for all that has been, and hope for all that will be, through the grace of God present in our lives.”