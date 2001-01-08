HARRISBURG – In partnership with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the New Jersey Catholic Conference, the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, and the SOAP Project, we invite you to a 90-minute webinar dedicated to exploring the intersection of human trafficking and major sporting events.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

January marks National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time when we come together to raise awareness about the grave injustice of human trafficking.

This year, the focus is on major sporting events, which unfortunately can create conditions where trafficking risks increase.

With the Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 8 in San Jose, California, this discussion is both timely and urgent.

Opening Prayer and Reflection led by His Excellency Oscar Cantú, Bishop of San Jose, California, who will offer a reflection on the Church’s role in combating human trafficking.

To register for the program, click here.