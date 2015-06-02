ARCHBALD – When Amy Hassaj recently welcomed a man to Christ the King’s new clothing closet, she expected he might be looking for some new pants or a winter coat.

Instead, his request was much simpler.

“He looked through everything and said, ‘I just need two bars of soap,’” Hassaj recalled.

Touched by how deep his need was, and how something so simple can be a luxury for someone, Hassaj volunteers her time twice a month to be a part of her parish’s newest social justice outreach program.

“It is nice to be able to help out and give back to the community that I grew up in and was always so good to me,” she said. “I was baptized here and had all my sacraments here, so it just always has been a very special place and as an adult it’s nice to give back.”

Earlier this year, Christ the King Parish opened its new “Community Closet” to share new and gently used clothing items, toiletries, and household items with neighbors in need. The items have all been purchased or donated by parishioners and local community members.

“Most people don’t think there are needy people in this community, but when you work this, you can see it,” volunteer Judy Rudalavage explained. “We are open to anyone.”

Rudalavage was touched by a different story.

Her friend, Bunny Chorba, recently encountered a man who just got out of prison, secured a full-time job, but only had two sweat suits to wear. The man does not have a washer or dryer available to him.

“He was washing his outfits in his tub and rinsing them,” Rudalavage explained.

Just a few days before Halloween, Chorba visited the clothing closet to help the recently released inmate get back on his feet by providing him with some extra attire.

“He only wants a second chance,” Chorba said. “And we’re in a ministry here.”

The new “Community Closet” has two designated rooms on the second floor of the Christ the King Parish Center. The rooms are fully stocked with clothing of all sizes for women, men, and children. In addition, there are shoes, accessories, purses, toiletries, and other items.

“It is a great outreach program,” Rudalavage said.

Before opening its “Community Closet,” Christ the King Parish already has been feeding the hungry through its food pantry in collaboration with Bread Basket of NEPA and hosting a weekly community meal in conjunction with Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

At times, the food pantry serves up to 70 individuals and the community provides food for 40 people, both in person and the homebound, so providing clothing and hygiene projects was an extension of those efforts.

“When our parish formally inaugurated the Community Closet, I read the words of Jesus from Matthew 25, in which the Lord identifies himself with the poor, the hungry, and the naked,” Father Ryan Glenn, pastor, Christ the King Parish, said. “The Community Closet gives our faith community another opportunity to respond to the call to serve Christ present in our brothers and sisters.”

Christ the King Parish was aided in its efforts to get the new “Community Closet” established with the help of a Social Justice Grant from the 2024 Catholic Ministries Appeal. The grant helped fund new signage so that people can be directed to the services available and publicize all the parish’s ministries.

“Thanks in part to the support of the Catholic Ministries Appeal, our parish is living out the gospel through acts of charity and service,” Father Ryan added. “This grant helps us make an impact for good in the lives of our neighbors.”

Christ the King Parish has also invited parishioners and residents to support the ministry by donating new or gently used clothing, toiletries or other items that can be given out to the community.

The new “Community Closet” is open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon and Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Appointments can also be made by calling the parish at (570) 876-1701.