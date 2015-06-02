DUNMORE – In a classroom inside Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School, seventh graders listened attentively as Father Alex Roche, Diocesan Secretary of Clergy Formation, shared stories of his journey to the priesthood.

When one student asked what the best part of being a priest was, Father Alex quickly responded it was being with them and being able to talk about God.

“Sometimes, the best thing that you can do for a kid is to remind them that God loves them, and he has a plan for them,” Father Alex later told The Catholic Light.

For many years, staff from the Diocesan Vocations Office has visited Catholic high schools to meet with students that might have an interest in the priesthood or religious life.

Father Alex is now also making it a priority to visit Catholic elementary schools to talk to younger students about prayer, discerning God’s call and recognizing the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Father Alex’s visits to local Catholic elementary schools have become a cornerstone of his mission to plant seeds of vocation in the hearts of young students, particularly in second and seventh grades, “pivot point” ages when studies show children are developing a new sense of self, discovering their gifts, and open to listening to God in prayer in a more mature way.

The visits are not just an opportunity to speak with children about the priesthood or religious life, but to emphasize the importance of following God’s calling in whatever form it might take.

“They are moments in life when things are starting to shift. They’re thinking about God and themselves in different ways, so I’ve found they’re important moments to get in and have some of these conversations,” Father Alex explained.

During each visit, Father Alex takes time to engage with students, answering their questions and helping them explore the idea of a ‘vocation’ in a way that is relatable to their age.

“I thought his talk was very informative,” seventh grader Molly Fox said after a recent presentation. “I learned there is more than one way to pray, and everybody has their own style.”

“I’m actually thinking about high school and college and what I want to do,” her classmate Sophia Triano admitted.

Triano said a vocation to religious life has crossed her mind, but she currently wants to be an actress.

“I always know that God is with me, and he’ll take care of me,” she added.

Traigh Sottile, who also participated in the presentation has also thought about the possibility of being a priest – mostly at the encouragement of his mother – but recognizes whatever his future holds, he will always need God’s guidance and assistance.

“You have to pray, and you have to ask for forgiveness,” he said.

All of Father Alex’s efforts are already inspiring young people to think about their own faith journeys and be open to the possibility of serving the Church.

Antonio Ingargiola, a former student from Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School, accompanied Father Alex on his recent trip. He has been discerning a call to the priesthood for more than a year.

“It’s really been a continuation of many different things, little comments that people would say, the external confirmation, people saying, ‘you’d be a great priest,’ and the internal stuff, really feeling that desire for God and feeling that this is something I could see myself doing,” Ingargiola stated.

Ingargiola says his Catholic faith is the center of his life. Despite all the challenges young people face in today’s world, he hopes when they listen to Father Alex, they will be reminded of Christ’s love for them.

“Before anything, we need to remember that we are God’s children. I think people become indifferent to God’s love and that is something we can’t allow to happen,” he added.