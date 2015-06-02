DUNMORE – After having watched his older brother attend Holy Cross High School, Christopher Rotell-Tierney always knew he wanted to attend the Dunmore school as well.

“I love the environment. Everyone cares about each other. The faculty genuinely cares about us, not just our academics,” he said.

Now in his senior year, Rotell-Tierney is thankful for scholarship money that has made his dream a reality.

“Our world today is very expensive wherever you turn and the scholarships I have received have helped me not only attend HCHS but has softened the financial blow of everyday life,” he added.

For many students, receiving a scholarship or financial aid makes a Catholic school education possible.

That is why the Diocese of Scranton recently partnered with RedefinED, a company that has proven success in maximizing Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) contributions.

The EITC program is a Pennsylvania initiative that allows both individuals and businesses to direct their state income tax money to benefit students instead of sending that funding to Harrisburg.

“Not only can it change the lives of students, but it can help make Catholic schools more financially sound, by having more dollars and funding the gap that exists between what they charge (in tuition) and what it actually costs,” Alyse Maslonik, founder and CEO of RedefinED, explained.

This mission is personal for Maslonik, who personally was able to attend a Catholic school because of someone else’s EITC contribution. Since founding her company in January 2022, RedefinED has already raised more than $28 million in tax credit scholarship funding.

“It’s really important for me to simplify the process for the everyday person because so many people don’t know about the program even though it has been around since 2001,” Maslonik said.

The new Diocesan partnership with RedefinED makes the process easy. The company oversees the work – including all the paperwork after a participant signs a pledge form.

“So often, parents say, ‘it’s too good to be true,’” Maslonik admitted. “The biggest push-back that we get is that people can’t believe that this exists.”



Getting Involved in the EITC Program in 3 Easy Steps

Anyone who is interested in supporting Catholic education, or students in one of the Diocese of Scranton’s 19 Catholic schools, can participate in the EITC program. People do not have to have a child or grandchild enrolled in a Catholic school to participate.

Maslonik said many people appreciate knowing the tangible impact their tax dollars can have on a student’s life.

“There’s not usually a human connection with the tax dollars that we pay but EITC provides that human connection,” she explained. “They can know, I helped Sally Smith through her education and look at her now.”

Following RedefinED’s program, the first thing a participant needs to do is determine what they’re currently paying in state taxes.

“Once you figure out what your taxes are, you sign up, write your check, and get your refund. That is how easy it is,” Maslonik added.

The impact is life changing.

For Rotell-Tierney, being immersed in theology classes and attending Masses regularly at Holy Cross High School has made him a better person.

“The everyday environment, where I am able to experience my Catholic faith, has definitely changed my view of life and myself and has made me realize that part of what we should be doing is helping in our community, giving back to others when we can,” he said.

For more information or to participate in the EITC tax credit program, contact Hayley Youngkin, donor relationship manager for RedefinED covering the Scranton area, at (814) 419-5505 or Hayley@redefiningeducation.org. For general information, you can visit RedefinED’s website at redefiningeducation.org.