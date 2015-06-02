Formalizing a decades-old relationship, officials from King’s College and the Diocese of Scranton recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will guarantee admission and a renewable four-year scholarship up to a potential maximum four-year value of between $56,000 and $88,000 to seniors who attend any of the diocese’s four Catholic high schools and who meet academic eligibility criteria. The agreement will take effect for students applying for admission starting with the 2020-21 academic year.

Under the agreement, King’s College will guarantee admission to a vast majority of the College’s academic programs and a four-year renewable scholarship to senior students from Holy Cross, Holy Redeemer, Notre Dame, and St. John Neumann high schools. Eligible students must have required minimum standardized test scores and a 2.75 or higher grade point average. Students meeting the GPA requirement have the option of applying to King’s as test optional applicants.

Students who meet the criteria will receive a scholarship ranging from $14,000 and to $22,000 per year which is renewable each year for up to four years. The student must maintain an appropriate, pre-determined GPA based on the value of the scholarship in order to renew annually

Different grade-point-average and standardized test score requirements will apply to students applying for the King’s Physician Assistant program and the College’s engineering and nursing majors.

“This agreement recognizes students from schools within the Scranton Diocese who have worked hard to achieve in their academic studies,” said Robert Reese, vice president for enrollment management at King’s. “With this scholarship, a quality education at King’s College will be more affordable for these excellent students.”

“Since its founding, King’s College has been a leader in higher education, challenging students not only in the classroom but inspiring them to become the faith-filled leaders of tomorrow. This partnership that we have signed today is a tremendous opportunity for the students of our four Diocesan high schools to build upon the values and traditions they have already learned and experienced with us,” said Jason W.S. Morrison, Diocesan Secretary of Catholic Education and Chief Executive Officer.

For more information about the memorandum of understanding, contact Diocese of Scranton Catholic Schools Office at 570-207-2251, or Michelle Oliva, director of undergraduate admissions at King’s at michelleoliva@kings.edu or 570)208-8390.