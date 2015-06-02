February 19, 2020

Following the Wednesday, February 19, announcement by the Diocese of Harrisburg to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton released the following statement:

“The Diocese of Scranton launched the Independent Survivors Compensation Program (“ISCP”) in January 2019 to provide support to, and promote healing for, survivors of sexual abuse. An independent, third party administrator is processing claims submitted to the ISCP. Many claims have already been fully resolved, while others remain in process. The Diocese anticipates funding all claims and associated costs from the proceeds of its September 2019 sale of three long-term care facilities: Little Flower Manor, Saint Luke’s Villa and Saint Therese Residence. The Diocese of Scranton is not considering bankruptcy.”