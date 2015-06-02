Dear Brothers and Sisters,

In his Lenten message to the Church this year, Pope Francis invokes Saint Paul’s words in his second letter to the Church at Corinth, “We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.” In quoting Paul, the Holy Father reminds us all to reflect upon the urgency of this great season of grace and its invitation to conversion. “Keep your eyes fixed on the outstretched arms of Christ crucified, let yourself be saved over and over again. When you confess your sins, believe firmly in his mercy which frees you of your guilt. Contemplate his blood poured out with such great love, and let yourself be cleanse by it. In this way, you can be reborn ever anew,” (Christus Vivit, 123).

Essentially, Pope Francis reminds us all to make as our own the words of the Old Testament prophet Joel, who proclaims each year on Ash Wednesday, “Rend your hearts, not your garments, and return to the Lord, your God.” Joel calls us to change our lives – to set aside all that keeps us from reflecting the life of God within our own lives. But he boldly challenges us to do so, not merely through gestures and religious practices – but by peering intensely into our hearts to insure that our spirit – the core of our being – is honest and pure and open to the transforming power and presence of God.

It’s our honesty with ourselves – and ultimately with God – that will enable us to come to terms not only with our own need for conversion but also, through the great mystery of the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus, to understand God’s unwavering desire to engage us in his dialogue of salvation.

Indeed, Pope Francis reminds us that “the dialogue God wishes to establish with each of us through the paschal mystery of his Son has nothing to do with empty chatter” and meaningless rituals. No, the dialogue that we are beckoned to engage should find us “feeling compassion towards the wounds of the crucified Christ present in the many innocent victims of wars, in attacks on life, from that of the unborn to the elderly, and various forms of violence. They are likewise present in environmental disasters, the unequal distribution of the earth’s goods, human trafficking in all its forms, and the unbridled thirst for profit.”

The Holy Father’s words are reinforced by those of Saint Matthew, also proclaimed annually on Ash Wednesday, as he calls us to embrace a lifestyle rooted less in exterior show and far more in a true relationship with God. Pray, fast, give alms in support of the poor – not because such behavior will make us righteous but because such acts for the true follower of Jesus are simply the consequence of faithful lives rooted in Jesus, who teaches us how best to live – not only during this sacred season – but throughout our lives.

More than anything else, my brothers and sisters, Lent challenges us to consider the gift and blessing of the Sacrament of Baptism. On the First Sunday of Lent, we will welcome catechumens into the ranks of the elect; those from our midst who have begun the journey of conversion and who will soon experience the saving power of Jesus in the Easter mysteries of Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist. Their “yes” to the Lord’s call gives us hope and should encourage us to recommit ourselves to the vows that were made at our own baptisms. Their “yes” reminds us that we too are called to look beyond ourselves to something more in life.

Finally, one of the great gifts given to us by the Church to assist us in our response to the Lord’s invitation to renewal is found in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. To provide for the celebration of this Sacrament in a generous manner, once again, all of the parishes of the Diocese of Scranton will participate in The Light Is On For You. Every Monday evening during the Lenten season, beginning on the first Monday of Lent, March 2, and continuing through Monday of the last full week of Lent, March 30, confessions will be heard in every parish from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

My friends, Lent calls us to “be reconciled to God.” May we not only embrace these words of Saint Paul but do so with a sense of urgency, heeding his reminder to us in that same passage from II Corinthians, “Now is the acceptable time. Now is the day of salvation!”

Let us support one another during this wonderful season of renewal and come to discover the true blessing of our reconciliation with God as we journey together to Easter joy.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton

MENSAJE DE CUARESMA DEL OBISPO BAMBERA

Queridos hermanos y hermanas:

En su mensaje de Cuaresma a la Iglesia este año, el Papa Francisco invoca las palabras de San Pablo en su segunda carta a la Iglesia en Corinto: “Les imploramos en nombre de Cristo, reconcíliense con Dios”. Al citar a Pablo, el Santo Padre nos recuerda, a cada uno de nosotros, que reflexionemos sobre la urgencia de este gran Tiempo de Gracia y su invitación a la conversión. “Mantén tus ojos fijos en los brazos extendidos de Cristo crucificado, déjate salvar una y otra vez. Y cuando vayas a confesar tus pecados, cree firmemente en su misericordia que te libera de tu culpa. Contempla su sangre derramada con tanto amor y déjate purificar por ella. De esta manera, puedes renacer de nuevo” (Christus Vivit, 123).

Esencialmente, el Papa Francisco nos insta a que hagamos nuestras las palabras del profeta Joel del Antiguo Testamento, quien proclama cada año en el Miércoles de Ceniza: “Rasguen sus corazones, no sus vestiduras, y regresen al Señor su Dios”. Joel nos llama a cambiar nuestras vidas, a dejar de lado todo lo que nos impide reflejar la vida de Dios en nuestras propias vidas. Pero nos desafía audazmente a hacerlo, no solo a través de gestos y prácticas religiosas, sino al mirar intensamente en nuestros corazones para asegurar que nuestro espíritu, el núcleo de nuestro ser, sea honesto y puro y esté abierto al poder transformador y la presencia de Dios.

Es nuestra honestidad con nosotros mismos, y en última instancia con Dios, lo que nos permitirá llegar a un acuerdo no solo con nuestra propia necesidad de conversión, sino también a través del gran misterio de la Pasión, Muerte y Resurrección de Jesús, para comprender el deseo inquebrantable de Dios de involucrarnos en su diálogo de salvación.

De hecho, el Papa Francisco nos recuerda que “el diálogo que Dios desea establecer con cada uno de nosotros a través del Misterio Pascual de su Hijo no tiene nada que ver con la charla vacía” y los rituales sin sentido. No, el diálogo que se nos invita a entablar debe encontrarnos “sintiendo compasión por las heridas del Cristo crucificado presente en las muchas víctimas inocentes de las guerras, en ataques a la vida, desde los no nacidos hasta los ancianos, y diversas formas de violencia. También están presentes en los desastres ambientales, la distribución desigual de los bienes de la tierra, el tráfico de personas en todas sus formas y la sed desenfrenada de riquezas.

Las palabras del Santo Padre se ven reforzadas por las de San Mateo, también proclamadas anualmente el Miércoles de Ceniza, cuando nos llama a adoptar un estilo de vida menos arraigado en el espectáculo exterior y mucho más en una verdadera relación con Dios. Ora, ayuna, y da limosna en beneficio de los pobres, no porque tal comportamiento nos haga justos, sino porque tales actos -para el verdadero seguidor de Jesús- son simplemente el resultado de mantener fielmente nuestras vidas arraigadas en Jesús, quien nos enseña cómo vivir mejor, no solo durante este tiempo sagrado, sino a lo largo de nuestras vidas.

Finalmente, uno de los grandes regalos que nos da la Iglesia para ayudarnos en nuestra respuesta a la invitación del Señor de renovarnos, se encuentra en el Sacramento de la Reconciliación. Para proporcionar la celebración de este Sacramento de manera generosa, una vez más, todas las parroquias de la Diócesis de Scranton participarán en The Light Is On For You (La Luz Está Encendida Para Ti). Todos los lunes por la noche, durante el tiempo de Cuaresma, comenzando el primer lunes de Cuaresma (2 de marzo), hasta el lunes de la última semana completa de Cuaresma (30 de marzo), se escucharán confesiones a partir de las 5:30 p.m. hasta las 7:00 p.m.

Mis amigos, la Cuaresma nos llama a “estar reconciliados con Dios”. Que no solo aceptemos estas palabras de San Pablo, sino que lo hagamos con urgencia, prestando atención a su recordatorio en el mismo pasaje de 2 Corintios: “Ahora es el tiempo favorable. ¡Ahora es el día de salvación!

Apoyémonos unos a otros durante este maravilloso tiempo de renovación y descubramos la verdadera bendición de nuestra reconciliación con Dios mientras viajamos juntos hacia la alegría de la Pascua.

Fielmente tuyo en Cristo,

Reverendísimo Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Obispo de Scranton