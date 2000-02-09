SCRANTON – Faithful from across the Diocese of Scranton are invited to participate in a joyful celebration as we honor the dedicated contributions of women and men in religious life during the annual Jubilee Mass for Women and Men Religious on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Mass will begin at 12:15 p.m., with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, serving as the principal celebrant.

This special liturgy offers an opportunity to give thanks for the invaluable witness, service, and commitment of those who have devoted their lives to God through religious vocations. From teaching in Catholic schools to providing hospital ministry, prayer and pastoral ministry, women and men religious have had a tremendous impact on the life of the Church and the communities they serve.

Following the homily, all those in consecrated life will be invited to stand to renew their vows. This year, more than 2,010 years of consecrated life will be honored and remembered – which will be a powerful reminder of the ongoing importance of vocations to religious life – and our shared responsibility to pray for and support those who answer God’s call in such generous and selfless ways.

The importance of this witness continues today, as religious communities discern how best to serve the Church and respond to the needs of a changing world. In August, more than 1,300 leaders of women’s religious congregations and guests gathered in Orlando, Fla., for the annual assembly of Leadership Conference of Women Religious, marking its 70th anniversary. The gathering emphasized communion, collaboration and the continuing mission of religious life.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Mass live for those unable to attend in person and will provide a livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media platforms.

2026 JUBILARIANS

SISTERS, SERVANTS OF THE IMMACULATE

HEART OF MARY (I.H.M.)

75 Years

Sister Joan Paskert, I.H.M.

Sister Gracette Baker, I.H.M.

70 Years

Sister Anne Mary Boslett, I.H.M.

Sister Regina Burns, I.H.M.

Sister Thomas Mary Dougherty, I.H.M.

Sister Daniel Mary Heisey, I.H.M.

Sister Ann Marie Lynott, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Ellen Malloy, I.H.M.

Sister Ritamary Mayan, I.H.M.

Sister Ann Eulaine McHale, I.H.M.

Sister Robert Mary Murphy, I.H.M.

Sister Elizabeth Mary Wallace, I.H.M.

60 Years

Sister Gail Cabral, I.H.M.

Sister Ann Barbara DiSiano, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Jo Gallagher, I.H.M.

Sister Kathryn Kurdziel, I.H.M.

Sister Francis Rose Lapitino, I.H.M.

Sister Anne Manion, I.H.M.

Sister Janet Milan, I.H.M.

Sister Mariette Quinn, I.H.M.

Sister Mary Rita Smith, I.H.M.

Sister Lorraine Studley, I.H.M.

Sister Lenore Thomas, I.H.M.

50 Years

Sister Mary Elaine Anderson, I.H.M.

Sister Janet Yurkanin, I.H.M.

SISTERS OF MERCY OF THE AMERICAS (R.S.M.)

75 Years

Sister Ruth Ann Fox, R.S.M.

Sister Jane Kelly, R.S.M.

70 Years

Sister Ann Turnbach, R.S.M.

60 Years

Sister Lucille Breslin, R.S.M.

Sister Patricia McDermott, R.S.M.

Sister Jean Messaros, R.S.M.