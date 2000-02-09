Men in formation for the Permanent Diaconate pose for a group photo after their Mass of Candidacy in 2024. On Oct. 24, 2026, seven of these men will be instituted as Acolytes. (Photo/Mike Melisky)

SCRANTON — Seven men in formation for the permanent diaconate in the Diocese of Scranton will take another important step in their journey of service to the Church when they are instituted as acolytes on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate the Rite of Institution of Acolyte at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The men to be instituted are William Chechel, Jeffrey R. Kovaleski, Thomas J. Krzan, Kevin J. Martin, Stephen O. Muntzenberger, Justo Paula-Martínez and Paul M. Zwolan.

The institution of acolytes represents an important milestone in the formation of men preparing for the permanent diaconate. Through this ministry, they are entrusted with assisting the priest and deacon at the altar, helping prepare the gifts for the celebration of the Eucharist and, when necessary, distributing Holy Communion as extraordinary ministers.

More than a liturgical responsibility, the ministry calls men to deepen their understanding of the Eucharist and the relationship between worship and service. As they continue their formation, the candidates are challenged to carry the spirit of Christ’s self-giving love beyond the church and into their families, parishes and communities.

Another member of the same diaconate formation class, Daniel Cosacchi, was instituted as an acolyte on May 17 at Madonna della Strada Chapel at the University of Scranton.

The faithful are invited to participate in this special celebration as the men continue their journey toward the permanent diaconate.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Rite of Institution of Acolyte live and provide a livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media platforms.