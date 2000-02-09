MILFORD – Knights of Columbus John Paul II Council 13935, serving Saint Patrick and Saint Joseph Parishes in Milford and Matamoras, will be hosting a Memorial for the Unborn on Sunday, Oct. 25, at Saint Patrick’s Community Hall in Milford.

The day’s events will include a memorial service at 4 p.m., followed by a free community dinner.

After the community dinner Ariel Toms, the director of Tri-State Family & Pregnancy Center, a pro-life pregnancy resource center, will speak about the work of the center and current programs and needs.

The memorial service will be officiated by Rev. Joseph Manarchuck and will include pro-life speaker Antonio Perito.

For more information, please visit www.kofc13935.org/memorial.