Franciscan Sisters Celebrate Jubilee

Jubilarian Served Scranton Diocese in Pastoral Care

Aston—On June 12 more than 150 members of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia and their companions gathered in Our Lady of Angels Chapel in Aston, Pennsylvania, to give witness to the lives and service of the congregation’s 2020, 2021, and 2022 jubilarians. Celebrating 70 and 50 years of religious profession, the 39 jubilarians represent an accumulated 2,450 years of service in 18 states and 38 dioceses, including Ireland, Antigua, and Puerto Rico.

Golden jubilarian Sister Kathleen Francis McCarron, OSF, previously ministered in Scranton, Pennsylvania, at Our Lady of Peace Residence from 2017 to 2021.