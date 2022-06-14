June 14, 2022

His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, effective as indicated:

Reverend Jacek J. Bialkowski, from Pastor, All Saints Parish, Plymouth, to Pastor, Saint Peter Parish, Wellsboro, and Saint Thomas Parish, Elkland, effective July 26, 2022

Reverend Stephen Kow Bosomafi, from Assistant Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Archbald, to Pastor, Saint Thomas More Parish, Lake Ariel, effective July 26, 2022.

Reverend Jose Joseph Kuriappilly, from Assistant Pastor, Epiphany Parish, Sayre, to Pastor, SS Peter and Paul Parish, Towanda, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Wyalusing, effective July 26, 2022.

Reverend Glenn E. McCreary, V.E., from Pastor, Resurrection Parish, Muncy, to Pastor, Saint Boniface Parish, Williamsport, and Saint Lawrence Parish, South Williamsport, effective August 16, 2022. Father McCreary will continue to serve as Episcopal Vicar for the Western Pastoral Region of the Diocese of Scranton.

Monsignor David L. Tressler, to Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, effective July 1, 2022. Monsignor will continue to serve as Pastor, Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston.

Reverend Jarrod Waugh, C.S.C., from Administrator, Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, to ministry within the Congregation of Holy Cross, effective July 1, 2022.

Special Assignment:

Reverend Jonathan P. Kuhar, to Chaplain of Scouts in the Diocese of Scranton, for a period of five (5) years, effective June 6, 2022. Father will continue to serve as Assistant Pastor, Saint John Neumann Parish and Saint Paul of the Cross Parish, Scranton.