Balmy weather was the order of the day at Lords Valley Country Club as St. Patrick’s Church in Milford hosted its First Annual Deacon Cliff Golf Outing, named in memory of Cliff Jorgenson, businessman, banking executive and Permanent Deacon at St. Patrick’s for several years. Mary Jorgenson, Deacon Cliff’s wife, was Honorary Chairperson of the event, with proceeds slated for refurbishment of children’s CCD classrooms at St. Patrick’s Hall.

Registration and continental breakfast were followed by golf on the beautiful course famous for its pristine links, gorgeous views and challenging play. A $10,000 Hole in One and other par 3 contests added to the excitement of the day.

The outing’s festivities were capped by an awards buffet at Jorgensons at the Dimmick, hosted by the Jorgenson family.

Major sponsors of the event included: DP Luhrs True Value Hardware, Phoenix Properties, LLC, Milford Hospitality Group, Econo-Pak, Belle Reve Senior Living, Brooklyn Boys Pork Store, Milford’s Daily Grind, Naked Bagel Co. and The Arlene Quirk Team.

The 2nd Annual Deacon Cliff Memorial Golf Outing is set for Monday, June 12th, 2023.