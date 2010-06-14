FAIRMOUNT SPRINGS – The Rev. Brother Andrew Cyril Stola, O.P., will be ordained to the Priesthood of Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 25, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

The son of David and Teresita Stola, Br. Cyril grew up in Huntington Mills and attended Saint Martha’s Church in Fairmount Springs with his family.

Brother Cyril graduated from Northwest Area High School in 2013, and he subsequently attended New York University, where he met the Dominican friars through the university chaplaincy. After graduating NYU with a degree in economics in May 2017, he entered the novitiate of the Dominican Province of Saint Joseph the same Summer, receiving the religious name Brother Cyril.

The Dominican Order, also known as the Order of Preachers, was founded by Saint Dominic in 1216 to preach the Gospel for the salvation of souls.

Dominican friars pray together and serve the local Church through various ministries, and the Province of St. Joseph extends throughout the northeast region of the United States.

Brother Cyril professed simple vows in the Dominican Order in August 2018. He professed solemn vows in February 2022, and he was ordained to the diaconate in March 2023 by Bishop Gerardo Colacicco, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of New York.

Along with four other Dominican friars, Br. Cyril will be ordained to the priesthood by Archbishop Christopher Cardone, O.P., Archbishop of Honiara in the Solomon Islands.

Brother Cyril will offer a Mass of Thanksgiving at Saint Martha’s Church, 260 Bonnieville Road, Fairmount Springs, on Corpus Christi Sunday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m.

A Eucharistic procession, an opportunity to receive a first priestly blessing, and a reception will follow the Mass.