SCRANTON – The Diocese of Scranton held its annual Mother’s Day Adoption Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on May 12, 2024.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant and homilist.

“I love this Mass. I get very emotional every year I attend,” Tamara Hall, Director of Maternity and Family Services at Saint Joseph’s Center, said. “We have a strong following of adoptive families that bring their families to this Mass and I have the privilege of seeing them grow up.”

The Mass recognized all mothers – including foster mothers, adoptive mothers, birth mothers and those who fill a “motherly” role.