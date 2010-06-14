SCRANTON – The public is invited to celebrate and honor World Refugee Day!

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, everyone is invited to join local Scranton refugee communities for a time of sharing, learning, fellowship and celebration that honors global refugees. This year’s theme is, ‘A World Where Refugees Are Always Welcomed,’ which focuses on the power of inclusion and solutions for refugees.

The event will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. at Nay Aug Park in Scranton (on the Greenhouse side of Nay Aug Park). The celebration will include cultural songs and music, refreshments, games and activities for kids.

World Refugee Day is an annual international day, designated by the United Nations, to celebrate the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home countries to escape conflict or persecution.

Several community agencies are working together to put together the 2024 World Refugee Celebration, including Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, the Church of Saint Gregory in Clarks Green, The University of Scranton, United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Ignatian Volunteer Corps, Islamic Center of Scranton, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, Congolese Community of Scranton, Bhutanese Cultural Foundation Scranton Association, Saigon Corner Vietnamese Restaurant, The Hexagon Project, and Pennsylvania Department of Education – Migrant Education Program.

More volunteers and community partners are always welcome to participate.