SCRANTON – As many people continue to experience food insecurity, Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton has begun the 48th annual Host‑for‑a‑Day campaign to support its mission of feeding and clothing individuals and families in need.

For a donation of $100 or more, an individual, family, business, community organization or faith-based group can help to fund a day’s meal. Major sponsorship levels are also available starting at $500.

In effect, each contributor becomes a “host” for a day. Contributors may then select a date on which they or someone they designate or memorialize will be recognized as helping to provide that meal.

Financial contributions to the Kitchen also help to fund other programs such as a Client-Choice Food Pantry and Free Clothing Store and weekly meals at parish locations and high-rise housing buildings in Carbondale and Olyphant, and also weekly meals at parish sites in Roaring Brook Township and Archbald.

In addition, the Kitchen is also now providing meals for Saint Anthony’s Haven shelter for the homeless.

The Kitchen’s Free Clothing Mobile Trailer visits various locations to bring clothing items to those in need who might not be able to come to the Scranton property.

Also, the Kitchen participates in the “Code Blue” initiative with the City of Scranton and Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton. When the temperature gets below 20 degrees, the Kitchen provides hot soup to those experiencing homelessness who are being welcomed at Weston Field.

Rob Williams, Kitchen Executive Director, noted that the Kitchen has been serving historic numbers of meals.

In 2025, the Kitchen provided more than 125,000 meals, far surpassing the approximately 95,000 meals in 2024 and 75,000 meals in 2023.

In recent months, the Client Choice Food Pantry and Free Clothing operation have also experienced higher visits by families in need.

“For a variety of reasons, we are seeing more people than ever coming to us for help,” he said. “There is nothing more basic than the need to eat, and we are privileged to be in a position to address this need for our brothers and sisters.”

Michael J. Cummings, a member of the Kitchen’s Advisory Board, is chairing the 2026 Host-for-a-Day campaign and leading the effort with his fellow board members.

“The Host-for-a-Day campaign is essential to the operation of the Kitchen,” he said. “The generosity of so many individuals and organizations within our community enables us to continue the mission.”

Recent contributors to the campaign are receiving an appeal directly from the Kitchen through the mail or will be contacted by members of the Kitchen’s Advisory Board.

Host‑for‑a‑Day gifts can also be made by calling the Kitchen at (570) 342‑5556, or sending a check to Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509.

Donations can also be made online at: www.stfranciskitchen.org or facebook.com/stfranciskitchen or text SFAK to 26989.

The culmination of the campaign will be celebrated at Fiorelli’s in Peckville on Wednesday, April 29, beginning at 6 p.m.

Each contributor and a guest is invited to attend. RSVPs are required by April 15 to confirm attendance and an accurate meal count.

Those who would like to sponsor the reception are asked to call the Kitchen at (570) 342‑5556.