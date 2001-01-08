SCRANTON – In celebration of the vocation of marriage and National Marriage Week (Feb. 7-14), the Diocese of Scranton is hosting a Swing Dance on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Scranton.

The Swing Dance, which will take place in the Pastoral Center Auditorium, will feature the Swing Fever Dance Band from Limekiln, Pa., a 17-piece traditional Big Band, and swing dance instruction from local instructors, Philip Spinka and Jill Wetzel.

The Swing Fever Dance Band is a non-profit corporation whose purpose is to perform and encourage the enjoyment of big band music.

Swinging since 1983, the Swing Fever Dance Band has been recreating the big band sound of the 1930s and 1940s and performing music selections that span over five decades.

In addition to performing throughout Pennsylvania, in 1992, the band performed in England and Wales. They were also invited to return in 1994 to participate in the United Kingdom’s official commemoration of the 50th anniversary of D-Day.

The Swing Fever Dance Band has several CDs, which include great selections like Take the A-Train, Eager Beaver, Moonlight in Vermont, and The Shadow of Your Smile.

Please mark your calendars now for this special event in Scranton.

All people over the age of 18 are welcome to join us from 4 – 5 p.m. for the dance instruction from our local instructors and then enjoy open dance from 5 – 8 p.m.

Tickets to attend will be $20 per person in advance, and $25 at the door.

Guests also have the option of reserving a table for their families and friends in advance for $10 for tables of 8 guests.

For more information or to purchase tickets now, visit dioceseofscranton.org.

All who are attending are welcome to bring their own food and drinks to enjoy at the dance.

If you have any questions, you may call Bridget Maille, Program Coordinator, Family Life, in the Diocesan Office for Parish Life, at (570) 207-2213 ext 1133 or email: familylife@dioceseofscranton.org.