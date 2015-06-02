HONESDALE – When Father William Langan first appealed to his parishioners at Saint John the Evangelist Parish two year ago about providing financial assistance for a church building project in the Diocese of Sunyani, Ghana, the response was immediate and overwhelming.

Faithful members of the four churches comprising the Honesdale Catholic parish believed – and still believe – their generous support would be most fitting, given that their assistant pastor, Father Dominic Sabi, is a native of the West African republic and one of nearly ten priests from Sunyani who are currently providing much-needed ministry in the Diocese of Scranton.

Since that time, the Saint John’s parishioners have “adopted” the recently created Saint Anthony of Padua Rectorate (Parish) in Ghana as a “sister parish,” generously

raising $5,175 for the construction of their new church.

“They are really counting on our donations,” Father Langan said, as he proudly announced the first phase of the building project was completed early this year. “The superstructure is up and the roof is in place.”

He related that the funding drive is ongoing and continues to be very successful.

“Once we accumulate a considerable amount of funds, we send it over to them,” Father Langan noted, adding that he believes his parish hopes to make another sizable donation by next Lent.

The fundraising drive began with a simple request by Father Sabi, Saint John’s assistant pastor since 2021, who has close ties to the Ghana parish.

He explained that when Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of the priest’s home Diocese of Sunyani, established the new rectorate, he named Father Samuel Takyi, a seminary classmate of Father Sabi, as the founding pastor.

Father Sabi related that the existing Saint Anthony Church was in a “deplorable state” and needed to be razed to the foundation.

“I realized there was a great need, and I approached Father Langan about the possibility of our parish lending a helping hand,” he said.



According to the African native priest, the second phase of the project is well underway, including extensive electrical work.“We look forward to the next phase when pews will be installed and interior painting begins,” Father Sabi shared.

Not surprisingly, expressions of gratitude from Saint Anthony of Padua Parish and the Sunyani Diocese have been most effusive. Letters of grateful appreciation have arrived in Honesdale from Bishop Gyamfi and Father Fosu Dibi Eric, the parish’s current rector.

“With deepest sense of appreciation, I write of behalf of Christ’s faithful of St. Anthony Rectorate at Kwadwokumikrom,” Father Fosu has communicated to Father Langan. “Our sincerest gratitude to you and your cherished and benevolent parishioners of St. John’s Parish, Honesdale, for your donation towards the renovation of our church building project.”

“My people cannot hide their joy for reaching out to support us,” he stated. “We continue to count on your… support to assist us (to) complete the project to the greater glory of God.”