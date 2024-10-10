STROUDSBBURG – With the beautiful colors of fall already making an appearance throughout the Poconos, all of the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton are being invited to spend this coming weekend visiting the parishes of the Stroudsburg deanery.

The deanery is hosting the second annual ‘Living Water Trail,’ on the weekend of Oct. 19-20, 2024.

The ‘Living Water Trail’ is designed to provide an immersive experience, highlighting the spiritual and communal aspects of the Eucharist. Over the course of this special weekend, participating parishes will open their doors to offer a variety of special events, including talks, Masses, and opportunities for fellowship.

Given that the third-year of the National Eucharistic Revival is now underway, each parish will showcase its approach to celebrating the Eucharist, allowing attendees to share their experiences and deepen their connections within the community.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to come and be a part of the journey – whether you’re a lifelong Catholic or simply curious about other parishes and learning more about the faith.

The ‘Living Water Trail’ is not only an opportunity to learn more about the Eucharist, but also to foster community bonds among parishes within the Stroudsburg deanery. Participants will be encouraged to share their reflections and experiences, enriching the collective faith journey.

Participants can begin their journey at any parish and travel from site to site at their own pace. People can visit as few, or as many churches as desired. A schedule of events, by date and parish, is located at the right.

For more information on any of the particular parish events for this enriching weekend, you can contact the parish directly. To view the full schedule, please consult the chart below: