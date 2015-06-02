Dear Friends,

On October 20, 2024, the Universal Church will celebrate World Mission Sunday. As we come together on this special day, I join Pope Francis in inviting each of you to embrace the Gospel’s call: “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations” (Mt 28:19). This invitation to mission is at the heart of our faith, compelling us to share God’s love with all people.

World Mission Sunday is a reminder that our faith is not confined by borders but extends to the farthest reaches of our world. This day invites us to reflect on our shared vocation as baptized members of the Body of Christ – to be ambassadors of His love and to engage in the transformative work of His mission. Together, we can bring the light of Christ to those who have not yet heard His message.

More than a century ago, the Church in the United States was sustained by the generosity of Catholics worldwide, a generosity that will be reflected in our second collection on World Mission Sunday. We now can extend that same support to our brothers and sisters in over 1,150 mission territories across Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Pacific Islands, and the Middle East. Your gifts will help to fund seminaries, support the formation of future religious sisters, train catechists, and sustain Catholic schools and healthcare centers.

Moreover, let us commit to praying for missionaries and the people they serve. Our prayers are powerful and critically important for those who dedicate their lives to serving others in the name of Christ. They work in regions marked by extreme weather conditions, violence, disease, and socio-political upheaval. Let us ask the Holy Spirit to guide and inspire all those involved in mission work!

May our participation in World Mission Sunday reflect the depth of our faith and our commitment to making the world a place where the light of Christ shines brightly for all.

Faithfully yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L.

Bishop of Scranton