SCRANTON – Just before He ascends to heaven, Jesus leaves His disciples with final directions: “Go and make disciples” (Matthew 28:19).

The Diocesan Office for Parish Life invites you to two different events next month focused on discipleship.

A registration link for both events is available on the Diocese of Scranton website (dioceseofscranton.org) or you can call the Diocesan Office for Parish Life at (570) 207-2213.

The first workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 6, is “The Characteristics of a Disciple.”

What does it mean to be a disciple? What does a disciple look like, think like, act like? How can we know if we are making disciples?

This evening workshop with Fr. Jon Bielawski and Michele Thompson, Genesis Mission founders, will answer these questions and more.

Join us for an evening of inspiration whether you are a new disciple, a disciple-in-progress, or someone who wants to be a disciple maker.

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Diocesan Pastoral Center, 330 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton

Cost: $10, payable at door.

The second workshop on Thursday, Aug. 7, is “How to Evangelize.”

We know we are supposed to share our faith, but how comfortable do we feel? What if we don’t use the right words, or say the right thing? Even the word “evangelization” makes most of us cringe!

This workshop with Fr. Jon Bielawski and Michele Thompson, Genesis Mission founders, will show you how to build a culture of encounter. Throughout the day, they will illustrate methods to introduce our faith into everyday conversations.

This workshop is perfect for parish staff, catechetical leaders, catechists, youth ministers, adult formation leaders, and disciples of all ages and stages!

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Diocesan Pastoral Center, 330 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton

Cost: $30, payable at the door. Includes lunch and materials.