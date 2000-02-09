SCRANTON – With Christmas quickly approaching, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is once again counting on the generosity of the community to help make the holidays brighter for thousands of local children.

The agency is currently seeking new toy donations and financial contributions for its annual Gifts for Kids program, which provides presents for children in need throughout the Scranton, Carbondale and Hazleton areas.

Community members can make an immediate difference by scanning the Amazon Wish List QR codes accompanying this story. Purchased items are shipped directly to Catholic Social Services and will help ensure there are enough gifts for children of all ages.

In early November, approximately 3,000 to 3,500 children were registered for this year’s Scranton program alone.

“Christmas is a magical time, not only for children, but for those of us fortunate enough to participate in events like our annual toy program,” Jolette Crane, Director of Lackawanna County Offices for Catholic Social Services, explained. “For families that may be struggling financially, socially or emotionally, toy distribution events like ours help relieve some of the hardship of being able to provide gifts for their children.”

Behind the scenes, preparations for Gifts for Kids begin months before Christmas. Workers typically begin reviewing the previous year’s event in February, identifying what worked well and what could be improved. By April, planning is underway with community partners, including discussions about donation needs, registration, volunteers and logistics.

In Scranton, the program is a collaborative effort between Catholic Social Services and Friends of the Poor and Catherine McAuley Center.

In Carbondale and Hazleton, Catholic Social Services organizes and operates its own Gifts for Kids distributions.

One important part of the preparation is making sure the right variety of gifts is available. The Amazon Wish Lists are updated annually based on the popularity of items from previous years. All toys are selected with a $25 price limit to encourage a wide variety of affordable gifts.

“The Wish Lists help us obtain a variety of toys for all children, regardless of age, gender or interest,” Crane said. “Older children always come up short, so there is always a need for that.”

Those who prefer to make a monetary contribution can also do so. Financial donations allow CSS staff to purchase toys and fill in gaps when certain age groups or types of gifts are in short supply.

Crane said the program represents something larger than the gifts themselves: an opportunity for local businesses, parishes, donors and volunteers to come together for a common purpose.

“That warms your heart and helps you remember what community and the holidays are all about,” she said.

Registration for this year’s Gifts for Kids programs are now closed. Families who registered in the Scranton area will receive confirmation emails with their assigned shopping dates, times and locations. Those who missed registration are encouraged to call 211 or visit pa211.org to find other holiday assistance programs in their area.