Catholic singer-songwriters Sarah Hart, left, and Francesca LaRosa perform during a ‘Night of Peace’ concert at Saint Maria Goretti Parish in Laflin on Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo/Mike Melisky)

LAFLIN – As the Church prepares to enter the Advent season in the coming days, more than 300 people gathered at Saint Maria Goretti Parish in Laflin on Nov. 14, 2026, for an evening of music, prayer and reflection, taking time away from the busyness of everyday life to renew their faith and focus on the coming of Jesus Christ.

The ‘Night of Peace’ concert featured award-winning Catholic singer-songwriters Sarah Hart and Francesca LaRosa, who shared songs and personal stories designed to inspire hope, encourage prayer and help those in attendance grow closer to the Lord and Our Lady.

Through music, storytelling and opportunities for the faithful to sing along, the evening offered participants a chance to pause, reflect and find peace as they approach the Advent season.

“There is something that happens when we play music and when we listen to music and when we sing,” Hart said following the performance.

“We breathe differently. We express our words differently. We think differently. Music itself is a pathway to peace if we let it be.”

LaRosa hoped the evening would help people step away from the anxieties of the world, focus on the Lord and Scripture, and recognize that they are never alone.

“It was such an honor to be here in the Diocese of Scranton to share our stories, but also just to pray with this incredible community,” she said. “I love hearing the congregation sing. That is probably my favorite part.”

The evening also provided an opportunity for members of parish Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA) teams from throughout the Diocese to come together for fellowship before the concert.

The gathering was intended to help strengthen connections among those who accompany individuals exploring the Catholic faith and preparing to enter the Church.

Kay Price, an OCIA team member at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Avoca, said the opportunity to meet with others involved in the ministry was especially valuable.

“We very rarely see other people who are in the OCIA because they’re all busy in their parishes,” Price said. “It’s nice to see them. We had all different cities at our table, and we were able to find out that we’re friends. It’s a big world.”

Eloise Chrobak, a fellow OCIA team member of Price, echoed that sentiment, describing the evening overall as a “great night of bringing us all together.”

Louis Guarnieri, an OCIA coordinator at Saint Maria Goretti Parish, said the concert was an unexpected blessing as he prepares for Advent and Christmas.

“They had me laughing. They had me crying. I was just moved by the Holy Spirit with their songs. It was just a wonderful experience,” he said. “It was a gift from God. It was something I didn’t expect, and it’s something that I’m grateful for.”

The ‘Night of Peace’ concert was organized by the Diocesan Office for Parish Life. Funding for the program was made possible by generous donations to the annual Catholic Ministries Appeal.