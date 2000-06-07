SCRANTON – After years of prayer, discernment, and formation, two transitional deacons who have already devoted their lives to service in the Church are preparing to take their final step toward the priesthood.

Rev. Mr. Thomas J. Dzwonczyk and Rev. Mr. Andrew T. McCarroll will be ordained to the Sacred Priesthood for the Diocese of Scranton on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant, homilist, and ordaining prelate.

The Ordination Mass, one of the most joyful celebrations in the life of the local Church, will mark the culmination of each man’s seminary journey and the beginning of a lifetime of priestly ministry.

“I’m looking forward to taking those gifts and talents that I’ve nourished in my time in formation in seminary and being able to share them with the people of God,” Rev. Mr. McCarroll said.

Rev. Mr. Dzwonczyk echoed those sentiments, saying he is most looking forward to sharing the Holy Eucharist with the faithful that have supported him along his journey.

“It’s the Eucharist, the celebration of the Mass, that drew me most forcefully into the attraction of the priesthood and now to be that humble, yet unworthy minister of Jesus Christ … I honestly tremble just thinking about it,” he said. “I pray that God may make me a worthy minister of his mysteries at the altar.”

Both men were ordained as transitional deacons by Bishop Bambera on May 25, 2024. At that time, the Bishop reminded them that love, rooted in Christ’s self-giving on the cross, is the essential call of ordained ministry.

“In short, God’s people will look to you to see Jesus,” Bishop Bambera said in his homily that day. “They will look to see Jesus in your prayerfulness, in your words, in your hard work, in the simplicity of your life, and in your love.”

Over the past year, Rev. Mr. Dzwonczyk and Rev. Mr. McCarroll have tried their best to live those words.



Both men have been serving faithfully in their diaconal roles while completing their theological studies. They have preached the Gospel, celebrated the Sacraments, and walked with parishioners in moments both joyful and challenging.

As they prepare for their ordination to the priesthood, both men say they are especially grateful for the support they’ve received from their families, friends, and the parish communities they have served.

“If I can express my gratitude in one-tenth of what they’ve shown to me, it will be a worthwhile ministry,” Rev. Mr. Dzwonczyk said.

Both Dzwonczyk and McCarroll have similar vocation stories. Both men were approached about pursuing a path to the priesthood by former Diocesan Vocations Director, Father Don Williams, while attending a local Catholic high school.

“I vividly remember in high school being called out of second period to meet with a priest because I was told that some of the faculty members at Holy Cross High School thought I might have a vocation. I didn’t really know what to expect,” Rev. Mr. Dzwonczyk said. “I would meet with Father Don regularly. We had a group of young men who were asking the same questions. We called it the ‘God Squad.’ We would meet once every two weeks just to discuss it, to pray, to read about vocations, and it really blossomed from there. I started to get more interested, and I stayed connected with Father Don throughout my time in college.”

After being heavily involved in his home parish since a young age, Rev. Mr. McCarroll had already thought about becoming a priest when Father Don approached him while attending Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre.

“The conversation naturally rolled from there and it was through talking and meeting with Father Don that I realized, maybe the next step was to go into a formation program right out of high school to college seminary,” Rev. Mr. McCarroll stated. “One year became two years and two years became nine years and here I sit before you.”

The Ordination Mass on June 28 will include the Laying on of Hands and the Prayer of Ordination by Bishop Bambera – the essential rite through which the men will be consecrated priests. Each will then be vested in priestly garments – a stole and chasuble – and have their hands anointed with sacred chrism oil as a sign of their priestly identity.

In the days following the ordination, the newly ordained priests will celebrate their First Mass of Thanksgiving at their respective home parishes – Saint John Vianney Parish in Montdale for Dzwonczyk and Saint Robert Bellarmine Parish for McCarroll.

Everyone is invited to attend the Ordination Mass on June 28. For those unable to attend in person, CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Mass live and livestream the liturgy on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all Diocesan social media channels.