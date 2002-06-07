SCRANTON, PA — Two faith-based organizations dedicated to serving individuals and families in need have officially merged, combining their missions, resources, and staff under one unified entity: Friends of the Poor and Catherine McAuley Center (FOTP/CMC).

The merger brings together the complementary strengths of both organizations, sponsored by The Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, respectively.

“Our sponsoring organizations recognized that we share deep similarities in our Catholic missions, values, and service approaches,” said Sister Mary Ellen Fuhrman, RSM, Chair of the Corporate Members. “By combining our efforts, we can significantly expand our reach to the most vulnerable members of our community.”

After more than a year of collaborative operations at the Catherine McAuley Center’s administrative offices at 430 Pittston Avenue in Scranton, both organizations determined that a formal merger would best serve their shared mission.

“While working side by side, we discovered we were stronger together,” said Lee Termini, Board Chair. “We were already delivering a unified effort for our funders, partners, and the people we serve – formalizing that relationship was the natural next step.”

Expanded Capacity, Unified Impact

Under the merged organization, programs including emergency shelter, clothing assistance, food distribution, furniture provision, and other family-sustaining services now operate under one umbrella, streamlining access for those in need.

“This consolidation allows us to expand our outreach and alleviate the impacts of poverty while fostering human dignity and self-sufficiency for more of our neighbors,” said Meghan Loftus, President & CEO.

Immediate Impact: Enhanced Thanksgiving Community Program

The organization is already demonstrating its increased capacity through expanded partnerships for this year’s 49th Annual Thanksgiving Community Program. Through new collaborations with Meals on Wheels NEPA, Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, and the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne & Pike Counties, FOTP/CMC will distribute 5,500 meals—an increase of 1,500 from previous years.

The week-long 49th Annual Thanksgiving Community Program includes three signature events:

Interfaith Prayer Service In collaboration with the Scranton Area Ministerium

Friday, November 21 | 6:00 PM Potluck, 7:00 PM Service Temple Hesed, 1 Knox Road, Scranton.

Thanksgiving Community Dinner for Adults and Elderly

Tuesday, November 25 | 2:30 PM–5:30 PM (or until supplies last)

Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Avenue at Vine Street

Drive-through or walk-up service available

*Home delivery for homebound individuals coordinated through Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, registration details forthcoming

Family to Family Thanksgiving Food Basket Distribution

Wednesday, November 26 | 8:00 AM–4:00 PM (or until supplies last)

Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Avenue at Vine Street

*Limit of four dinners per vehicle

*Social service agencies may arrange larger pickups by contacting Linda Robeson at

lindarobeson@comcast.net

“For 39 years, our Food Basket Program has reached thousands of families during the holidays,” said Linda Robeson, Family to Family Food Basket Program Director. “Last Thanksgiving, we served more than 4,000 local families, and with the community’s continued generosity, we hope to meet that goal again this year. From our families to yours—thank you.”