SCRANTON – Now in its 46th year, the well-known annual Candlelight Rosary Novena that has been offered in Lackawanna County to faithful celebrating the Marian month of October will be hosted once again this fall at Divine Mercy Parish in the Minooka section of Scranton.

The 2025 edition of the inspirational and moving devotion, which celebrates the month of the Holy Rosary and the annual Memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary in October, will open on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the parish’s Saint Joseph Church, 312 Davis Street, Scranton.

Serving as host pastor for the popular Rosary Novena will be Saint Joseph Oblate Father Paul McDonnell, who also serves as rector of the Oblates of Saint Joseph community and chapel on Highway 315 in Laflin. He is assisted by the permanent deacon of Divine Mercy Parish, Deacon Martin Castaldi.

According to the Novena’s longtime director, Deacon Carmine Mendicino, evening services for the nine-day Candlelight Rosary devotion begin at 6:30 p.m. from Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 12.

This year’s Rosary Novena theme is “Peace be with you.”